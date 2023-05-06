C-Smash VRS Gets New Track From Techno DJ Ken Ishii C-Smash VRS is set to come out in June, but before that, the game is getting some killer music added to the soundtrack.

Developer and publisher RapidEyeMovers revealed their game C-Smash VRS has a brand new track coming to the game from techno DJ Ken Ishii. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a reimagining of the classic SEGA arcade title, brought to life in VR as headed for the PSVR2 on June 26th. But before the game comes out, they've slowly been revealing tracks for the soundtrack as Ishii joins the collection with an all-new beat. You can listen to it below, along with a brand new teaser video showing off parts of the game, as they slowly make their way to release.

"Imagine playing the ultimate sport while feeling both stimulated and relaxed, your mind and body at one with the best music and stunning visuals. A truly transportive experience. Go on a transformative Journey to the edge of space and time – alone or with a friend – or play a variety of competitive modes against players worldwide. Experience the ultimate workout with the Infinity mode. Original tracks from DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite) and Danalogue (The Comet is Coming, Soccer 96). Your avatar's body and dynamic environments pulse to the beat – pure synaesthesia."

"C-Smash VRS fuses the best of racket sports – squash, tennis, racket, paddle ball, and beyond – as well as other sporting disciplines into a stellar physical experience. Built from the ground up by VR pioneers Wolf & Wood and an international dream team of artists, designers, and musicians, all committed to changing how a game can make you move, see, hear and feel. Learn the basics in minutes before going on to master mind- and time-bending Trick Shots and special techniques. Transport your whole body to another universe. A total mind and body experience. Get fit to the beat while having fun as you build up a sweat."