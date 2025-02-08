Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Party for Introverts

Cabernet Finally Confirmed For Release This Month

After an extended development period, Cabernet has been confirmed for release on Steam, as it will be out in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Cabernet, a supernatural narrative RPG, launches on Steam February 20 via Party for Introverts and Akupara Games.

Immerse in a 19th-century Eastern European-inspired world filled with vampires, intrigue, and moral choices.

Guide Liza, a young vampire, navigating her morality amidst political intrigue, class conflict, and corruption.

Features a fully voiced adventure with talents like Brian David Gilbert and Samantha Béart from Baldur's Gate III.

Indie game developer Party for Introverts and publisher Akupara Games have confirmed their supernatural narrative RPG, Cabernet, will be released this month. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a 2D narrative RPG set in a 19th-Century Eastern European-inspired world, with a bit of a modern take. The game had been teased back in 2023 for a 2024 release, but it just didn't come about as they kept working on the game, eventually working with Akupara for publishing. But now, the game will be out on Steam on February 20. If you'd like to try it out ahead of time, there's a free demo on Steam as we speak.

Cabernet

Guide Liza, a young vampire struggling with her morality and the supernatural world she has been pulled into. Will you retain your humanity or descend further into the horror you have become? Prepare to explore a hidden world of political intrigue, class conflict, and decadent corruption. Use the moonlit sky to plan your next feast and explore. Mingle among vampiric society and the humans who feed them. Uncover who can aid your new kin and whose only purpose is to be drained.

Vampirism isn't just an unholy transformation of your body– it also threatens to transform your mind. Will you choose to indulge your empathetic humanity or embrace your newfound nihilism? To lure your next meal somewhere safe and secluded, you'll need to understand who they are and what they desire. A kind-hearted, alcoholic coachman? A fraying newlywed couple? A greedy, yet charming charlatan? Their lives are yours to aid or unravel. Art, literature, history, science, these are the skills you'll require to succeed. Your knowledge will be your greatest weapon in a world where the cunning drain the brutal of life. Cabernet is a fully voiced adventure featuring world-class talent, including Brian David Gilbert (YouTube, Dropout) and Samantha Béart (Karlach in Baldur's Gate III).

