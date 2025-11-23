Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, treyarch, zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies Gets a Cinematic Trailer

Check out the latest cinematic trailer for the Zombeis campaign in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies, as the mode got some new updates

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies unveils a cinematic trailer for the Astra Malorum update.

Ashes of the Damned map receives major gameplay, balance, and boss fight tweaks for smoother runs.

New patch fixes exploits, UI issues, and enhances challenge requirements in the Zombies mode.

Stability and crash improvements rolled out to boost overall Zombies experience in Black Ops 7.

Activision and Treyarch have released a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, as Zombies gets a new cinematic trailer and more as part of Astra Malorum. The team dropped a pre-season patch into the game which included some updates to the Zombies content, with changes to the maps, challenges, overall gameplay, and more. We have those notes and the latest trailer for you here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies – Zombies: Astra Malorum

The Dark Aether story continues in Season 01 with Astra Malorum, where the crew has been transported to a mysterious observatory on a skull-shaped asteroid in outer space.

Maps

Ashes of the Damned Reduced difficulty for the Boss fight in Ashes of the Damned. Hoard Husk will regenerate after a minute of collection and give 25% more health. Missiles have reduced effectiveness and will no longer fire while a Beam Attack is charging. Charge Time for the Beam Attack will be fixed and will no longer be reduced each time it is interrupted, before round 100. Reduced damage to passengers riding in Ol' Tessie and removed repair cooldown. Increased cooldown on the boss ramming Ol' Tessie in its immune phase. Zursa will no longer spawn in Solo before round 100 and has reduced speed.



Gameplay

Closed an exploit that allowed players to stand on a light fixture at Vandorn Farm.

Closed an exploit that allowed players to block zombie pathing with Ol' Tessie.

UI

Addressed a rare issue when entering Ol' Tessie that could cause the HUD to refresh or the boss to spawn without a health bar.

Challenges

Increased the amount of Dead Wire Ammo kills required to unlock the Pathfinder Camo for the DS20 Mirage from 5 to 300.

Changed the following camo challenge requirement: "Get Kills shortly after using a Field Upgrade" to "Get Kills while a Field Upgrade is active".



Stability

Various crash and stability updates.

