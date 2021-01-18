Call Of Duty League Reveals Plans For The 2021 Season

This past week, Activision Blizzard revealed the plans for the 2021 season for Call Of Duty League, including the opening weekend details. As you might suspect, this season will be completely different compared to the inaugural season, primarily because player will be operating with the Black Ops Cold War setup instead of Modern Warfare, but will still be using Warzone for other formats. This year we'll see classic tournaments return as all twelve teams will be facing off in five majors throughout the season, giving multiple possibilities for brackets that are unpredictable and could land some fun matchups. We know that the regular season will start online with the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, taking place February 11th-14th, 2021. There will also be a special pre-season event called the Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic, which will run from January 23rd-24th. For that event, fans will determine the matches at the preseason through an online poll. There will also be a Group Draw Selection Show, where teams will participate in a unique snake draft to determine the first groups of the season.

Fans Vote for Preseason Matchups Fans will have their voices heard. Each of 2020's top three regular season teams will hold online polls to determine which team they will face-off against at the Kickoff Classic later this month. Dallas Empire, 2020 CDL Champions — New York Subliners, Paris Legion, London Royal Ravens

Atlanta FaZe — Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge

OpTic Chicago (formerly Chicago Huntsmen) — LA Thieves, Minnesota RØKKR, Toronto Ultra Each remaining team in the polls will compete in their own match during the preseason event on January 23-24, 2021. Unique Group Draw Format The upcoming Group Selection Draw Show, which will be broadcast during the Kickoff Classic, will feature a unique format that will include participating for each team. The unique snake draft format will allow teams to select the team that will be placed in its next-ranked opponents group. 2020 Call Of Duty League Champions Dallas Empire (Group Alpha) will select first, determining who second-place Atlanta FaZe will have in its own group (Group Bravo). Atlanta will then select a team for Dallas' group.