Call Of Duty: Mobile Celebrates It's One-Year Anniversary

Hit Up The Club In The Anniversary Event

With the push of a button, Hidora Kai has unleashed a massive EMP attack, driving the Operators deep underground into hidden bunkers. When not out in the field, they make themselves at home in The Club, a new social and play space featuring mini-games, NPC missions, and more.

Let's get this party started. Choose from one of four custom made soundtracks as you explore the new area. Hit up the bar to watch some television while chugging down Juggernog, pick up mission tasks from NPC characters like Adler from the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and take a spin on the Anniversary Machine for the chance to earn special rewards. There's even more to uncover in the Club, too, though we'll let the eagle eyed amongst you discover it for yourselves. Earn Coins to spend on the Anniversary Machine simply by playing Multiplayer and Battle Royale and by completing tasks and mini games in the Club. Each spin awards Points, which at certain milestones will unlock new epic rewards like the Chicom – Starstruck weapon blueprint, the Merc 5 – Going Gold character skin, plus an epic weapon charm and calling card.