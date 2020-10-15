Call Of Duty: Mobile Celebrates It's One-Year Anniversary

Activision and Tencent Games revealed this week that they will be celebrating Call Of Duty: Mobile's one-year anniversary with some fun events. The festivities include a new Battle Royale map in Alcatraz taken from Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout mode. There's a new social space for players called The Club where you can hang out, socialize with friends, and play various mini-games. Plus an addition to the monthly Battle Pass, a bunch of cosmetics, and rewards for you to snag. You can read details on the map and the club below, and you can get the full details here.
Hit Up The Club In The Anniversary Event
With the push of a button, Hidora Kai has unleashed a massive EMP attack, driving the Operators deep underground into hidden bunkers. When not out in the field, they make themselves at home in The Club, a new social and play space featuring mini-games, NPC missions, and more.
Let's get this party started. Choose from one of four custom made soundtracks as you explore the new area. Hit up the bar to watch some television while chugging down Juggernog, pick up mission tasks from NPC characters like Adler from the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and take a spin on the Anniversary Machine for the chance to earn special rewards. There's even more to uncover in the Club, too, though we'll let the eagle eyed amongst you discover it for yourselves. Earn Coins to spend on the Anniversary Machine simply by playing Multiplayer and Battle Royale and by completing tasks and mini games in the Club. Each spin awards Points, which at certain milestones will unlock new epic rewards like the Chicom – Starstruck weapon blueprint, the Merc 5 – Going Gold character skin, plus an epic weapon charm and calling card.
New Call Of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale Map
For all the Battle Royale fans out there, have we got a treat for you. For our Anniversary Season we're adding a limited time second map with Alcatraz! First seen in Blackout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Alcatraz challenges players to fight for survival in and around the infamous San Francisco Bay prison. Alcatraz is a smaller map than Isolated, our original BR map, placing a greater focus on close-quarters engagements. Keep your head on a swivel and take advantage of the map's verticality to get up high and rain destruction on your enemies below. Gather your loot fast, watch those corners, and be the last squad standing. Keep your wits about you to earn new rewards like rare weapon camos and an epic calling card.