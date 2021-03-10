Call Of Duty: Mobile Season Two Launches Wednesday

Activision and Tencent Games will launch the second season of Call Of Duty: Mobile tomorrow with new additions. One of the most beloved maps in all of CoD will be coming to the game as the 2019 version of Shipment will be added along with Shoot House. The new Battle Pass will have 50 tiers of free and premium rewards for those who wish to purchase it. And there will be a new sniper-only 3-v-3 Gunfight mode added in. This season also adds some new weaponry in the assault rifle AS VAL, but the Battle Pass and later in the season will add the SP-R 208 sniper rifle. We got the details of what's coming as all of the content will go live at 4pm PT on March 10th.

New Maps – Two new multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare have landed: Shoot House – A traditional three-lane, fast-paced map that promotes frenetic engagements and high-octane battles. Shipment (2019) – Often regarded as the tiniest map in Call of Duty history (before Gunfight mode existed), Shipment was the original site of many grudge matches and ridiculously frenetic Multiplayer sessions 12 years ago. This map is perfect for completing challenges or fast kills, and pure fun chaos.

Call Of Duty: Mobile New Operators – Modern Warfare's Charly makes an appearance as a default character option for players. Charly joins other female operators in the game, such as Outrider, Vivian Harris and more. Fans everywhere can get Charly for free now.

What's New in Battle Royale Mode? "Built Like a Tank"– Available for a limited time (March 18-24), this mode lets players summon their tanks and use anti-tank weapons to kill enemies in battles Introduction of a new vehicle – Cargo Truck Easter Eggs – they're back!

Marquee Event – "Pursuit" kicks off on March 25 and enables players to send a unique Special Ops soldier out on operations to earn rewards.