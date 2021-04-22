Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Garbodor Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's release of Shiny Trubbish, let's take a deep dive into the lore of its evolution, Garbodor.

Dex entry number 569, Garbodor is a pure Poison-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Trash Heap Pokémon," this is what Trubbish's Dex entry says:

Some say the reason Garbodor in Alola are a little stronger than their counterparts elsewhere is the presence of the Muk, their natural enemy.

You know what's weird? We just had Rivals' Week in Pokémon GO, which featured Pokémon like the Nidorans which are more pairs than rivals… and meanwhile, here are Garbodor and Muk which have a canonical rivalry, and nothing! Ah, well.

Garbodor is the fnal stage of a two-stage evolutionary line that began with Trubbish. They are both pure Poison-type Pokémon. Like Trubbish (trash and rubbish), Garbodor's name is a portmanteau of two different words that relate to its waste-based design: garbage, of course… and odor.

In the Sword & Shield games, Garbodor debuted its Gigantamax form. In this towering form, Garbodor's design changes, and it begins to look more like a landfill than a bag of trash. There are even "toys" sticking out of its body, including a Clefairy doll. These aren't actually toys, bur rather the toxic gas of its body that has congealed into the shape of these toys.

For fans of the anime, Garbodor features prominently in episodes including Scraggy and the Demanding Gothita! (where it debuts and beefs with the eponymous Gothita) and then in Rocking the Virbank Gym! Part 2 under the ownership of gym leader Roxie. It features in other appearances throughout the Pokémon anime series and films.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Garbodor: