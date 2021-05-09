Call Of Duty: Warzone Releases Crossover With The Call Of Duty League

Activision has launched a special little crossover between Call of Duty: Warzone and the Call of Duty League you might enjoy. If you head into the game right now, you can go over and visit the somewhat run-down Verdansk stadium, where you usually see a bunch of random sports stuff on the outside. But this time around, there's a nice little addition as they have marked up the place for the Dallas Empire! Here's the details.

Currently, a shrouded statue is visible to players outside Warzone's Verdansk stadium. During the Dallas Empire Home Series broadcast this Sunday, the Call of Duty League will lift the shroud to unveil a statue commemorating the Call of Duty League championship trophy. More specifically, the statue will celebrate the 2020 Call of Duty League champions, Dallas Empire. Also, dressing the front of the stadium will be banners featuring each of the starting five players from 2020's championship-winning team.

It's kind of cool that they've decided to do this for the team, especially since last year had to go completely online due to the pandemic and the team didn't really get to celebrate their 2020 victory in front of a crowd. And it's also cool to get a glimpse of the trophy in the game as an actual object you can check out, hide behind, get shot at, etc. We're guessing this won't stay up for long and will probably be removed from the game somewhere after a month or so, because Warzone is always being updated. But for the time being, you can head over there and see a video game actually salute current esports champions in a really cool way. You can maybe catch a glimpse of it in action today when the Dallas Empire Home Series kicks off on YouTube.