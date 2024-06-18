Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Fallout, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty x Fallout Bundle Will Launch On June 20

Activision has revealed that the Fallout bundle is coming to multiple Call Of Duty titles this week, as they open up their own vault.

Bundle includes in-game items like Fallout-themed weapon blueprints.

Special "Vault 141" Operator Skins, Loading Screens, and charms added.

Vault Dwellers Event starts June 20, featuring XP boosts and challenges.

Activision had partnered with Bethesda Softworks to release a new bundle for Call of Duty this week as they crack open their own Fallout vault. Joining the parade of games that have added Fallout content to their game as part of the celebration of the TV series, you'll see this new pack be released across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. We have details from their latest blog for you below as the content launches on June 20.

Call of Duty Tracer Pack: Fallout Vault Dweller

Purchase the Tracer Pack: Fallout Vault Dweller Bundle to immediately unlock the following in-game items: Two Fallout-Themed Weapon Blueprints: Survive against the worst of the wasteland with two new Weapon Blueprints featuring Vault-Tec Tracers and V.A.T.S. Death Effect. Equip the "Vault-Tec Approved" M16 Weapon Blueprint with two Aftermarket Parts: the JAK Cutthroat Stock offering an unrivaled combination of speed and stability while aiming down sights, plus the JAK Patriot Conversion Kit which transforms the M16 into a fully automatic rifle with superior recoil control and firing aim stability. Accompanied by a 45 Round Mag plus two attachments improving handling and recoil control, this is the ideal weapon for lasering down foes from a distance. For closer fights, opt for the "Atomic Disintegrator" HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint geared for sustained combat in close quarters. With a 50 Round Drum Magazine plus thermal target identification, improved accuracy and recoil control, and extended range, this SMG configuration is ideal for aiming down sights with the ability to compete out to the mid-range.

Survive against the worst of the wasteland with two new Weapon Blueprints featuring Vault-Tec Tracers and V.A.T.S. Death Effect. Plus Four Operator Skins, Six Loading Screens, and More: The Fallout Bundle also features a "Vault 141" Operator Skin for Price, Ghost, Soap, and Gaz plus six Loading Screens and more. The full list of included content is as follows: Four "Vault 141" Operator Skins "Atomic Disintegrator" HRM-9 Weapon Blueprin "Vault-Tec Approved" M16 Weapon Blueprint "Let's Do This!" and "Fatman" Charms "Wasteland Workshop" Calling Card "You're Special" Large Decal "Vault-Tec Engineer" Emblem "Nuka-Cola Spacer" Sticker Six Loading Screens including "Nuka-Cola," "Please Stand By," "Survivors' Journey," "Sanctuary Hills," "Vault 141," and "Restoring Democracy"

Vault Dwellers Event Don't miss the in-game Fallout: Vault Dwellers Event appearing alongside the Bundle, featuring challenges across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Use any of the Vault Dweller Skins during the Vault Dwellers Event for an additional XP boost. Earn additional Fallout-themed cosmetic items like the "New California Republic" Large Decal, "Nuka-Cola Caps" Emblem, "Slocum's Joe" Sticker, "Nuka-Cola" Charm, and the "Nuka-Cola Quantum" Weapon Camo. The Fallout: Vault Dwellers Event begins at 10AM PT on June 20 and ends at 8AM PT June 26.

