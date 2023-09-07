Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Camerupt, pokemon

Camerupt Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Use our Camerupt Raid Guide for Pokémon GO during the current "A Paldean Adventure" event to defeat this Tier Three Raid Boss.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Camerupt in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Camerupt Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Camerupt counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Camerupt with efficiency.

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Empoleon: Watrerfall, Hydro Cannon

Clawitzer: Water Gun, Crabhammer

Crawdaunt: Waterfall, Crabhammer

Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Golisopod: Waterfall, Razor Shell

Crabominable: Bubble, Crabhammer

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Camerupt can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon… but successfully catching using a Pinap Berry will yield extra Candy.

Shiny Odds

Camerupt cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To obtain a Shiny Camerupt, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Numel.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!