Capcom Drops New Resident Evil 4 Trailer Revealing New Content Capcom revealed a ton of new content during State Of Play today for Resident Evil 4, giving us a better look at the game.

During today's State of Play livestream from Sony, Capcom revealed a ton of new content coming to the remake of Resident Evil 4. The latest video shows off the continuing adventures of Leon S. Kennedy as we get to see him traverse multiple new locations, have a battle of words with Jack Krauser, run as fast as he can with Ashley, and a ton of major reveals showing off how they have remastered the game in many ways. We also got confirmation they will be bringing back "The Mercenaries" mode as free DLC after it launches, and that we'll be getting a free demo shortly. You can read the notes from the team below and check out the trailer for everything revealed today, as the game will be released on March 24th, 2023.

"During their harrowing escape from a small European village in thrall to Las Plagas, Leon and his ward Ashley Graham must navigate multiple environments controlled by the cult of Los Iluminados. Across a sprawling castle, dilapidated mines, and more, they encounter even more infected villagers, deranged cultists, and insidious enemies empowered by the Las Plagas parasite. Leon and Ashley must navigate these foes while also deciphering the arcane designs of the hidden mechanisms, esoteric puzzles, and tantalizing secrets. The duo's path to safety also intersects with the calculating special forces operative Major Jack Krauser. The trailer also announced some exciting experiences for fans eagerly anticipating the full release of Resident Evil 4, and those who want even more to do after completing the main campaign. To help hold fans over until March 24, the Resident Evil 4 demo has been announced. Special agents looking to tackle even more challenges in Resident Evil 4 will be excited to hear the prolific "The Mercenaries" challenge mode is also returning as free post-launch DLC. More information about the release timing of the demo and "The Mercenaries" DLC will be shared at a later date."

"In addition to the Standard Edition of Resident Evil 4, a "Deluxe Edition" is now available for pre-order. The Deluxe Edition includes additional in-game content, including costumes, weapons, a treasure map, and more. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive in-game rewards, including the "Attaché Case: Gold" and "Special Charm: Handgun Ammo," while pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition also include the "Attaché Case: Classic" and "Special Charm: Green Herb" items. These customization items offer specific in-game abilities when equipped."