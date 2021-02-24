Cartel Tycoon Will Launch In Steam Early Access On March 18th

TinyBuild Games announced today that they will be releasing Cartel Tycoon into Early Access on Steam in mid-March. The game, which is developed by Moon Moose, caught a lot of people by surprise as it will have you running your own drug cartel from the ground up. It isn't just you sitting around telling others what to do, you actually have to treat it like a business by creating the product and finding ways to distribute it. it's not dead-on accurate to what happens in real life, but man, you will find out just how much of a business it really is along with how dangerous it is as well. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will drop into Early Access on March 18th.

Set in a fictionalized 1980s Latin America, Cartel Tycoon tells the story of a time when cocaine took over first the US, and then the whole world. Ridiculously rich drug kingpins rule their glorious empires, creating thousands of jobs. But at the same time, a maelstrom of violence envelops this criminal world. Build an empire of drug production and smuggling chains while dealing with rival cartels, your rogue lieutenants, state authorities, and public opinion. Deal in marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and legal goods that are a front for your drug trade. Conquer neighboring regions and send profits climbing to unlock new upgrade paths and powerful research opportunities. Adapt on the fly to procedurally-generated events. Authorities, rival cartels, the DEA, army and even the CIA all threaten your growing business. When you die (it never does truly end well for drug lords), take over the empire as your successor, and build your empire from the ruins all over again.