Cartoonishly Violent Gladiator Sim GORN Heads to PlayStation VR

GORN is a cartoonishly brutal virtual reality game where you take control of a gladiator whose only concern is slicing through his enemies like a hot knife through butter. Now, it'll be coming to PlayStation VR so an even wider audience can give it a whirl in all its hilariously violent glory.

The game originally debuted on PC for both Steam and Oculus in July 2019, and it quickly developed a cult following for how strange it was and how gory it truly was. Developer Free Lives and publisher Devolver Digital have created something totally unique here.

Here's the official synopsis from Free Lives. It sounds awesome, and if you've ever played it, you'll know that's absolutely the case.

"GORN is a ludicrously violent virtual reality gladiator simulator, made by Free Lives, the developers of Broforce and Genital Jousting. Featuring a unique, fully physics-driven combat engine, GORN combatants will be able to creatively execute their most violent gladiatorial fantasies in virtual reality. Savagely strike down an infinite supply of poorly-animated opponents with all manner of weapons—from swords, maces, and bows to nunchuks, throwing knives, massive two-handed warhammers, or even your blood-soaked bare hands. The only limits to the carnage are your imagination and decency, in the most brutal and savage virtual reality face-smashing game ever produced by man."

If you're still having trouble visualizing why you might want to play a game called GORN, just take a look at how it will look on PlayStation VR.

This might be one of the most unique virtual reality games to have come to the platform in some time, and you don't even have to wait that long to try it. It will hit the platform on May 19. We'll likely all still be inside by then, so might as well go ahead and get the PSVR out.