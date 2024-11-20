Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Bytten Studio, Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts Launches New Update With Gauntlet Mode

Cassette Beasts has a brand new update out with a new gauntlet mode, Steam Workshop support, several new rewards, and more!

Indie game publisher Raw Fury and developer Bytten Studio have released a new update for Cassette Beasts, as players can download the Gauntlet Update. As the name suggests, you're getting a new game mode that has gauntlet-style action, new rewards, Sticker Fusion, and more support for the Steam Workshop. The team also released a new Fashion Pack DLC for those who wish to spend some extra cash on cosmetics in the game. We have more details below, which you can download now.

Gauntlet Update

Beginning today and through the Gauntlet update, players can enter into a new challenge aboard the Mer-Line's trains and experience:

A new gauntlet-style game mode – This new game mode allows players to refight bosses and NPCs in an endless series of randomized carriages and take on some of the game's toughest opponents in order to test their skills and win valuable prizes.

This new game mode allows players to refight bosses and NPCs in an endless series of randomized carriages and take on some of the game's toughest opponents in order to test their skills and win valuable prizes. Exciting, new rewards – New rewards are available for winning gauntlet battles, where players receive Fused Material based on how long and hard each battle is. The longer the win streak, the more Fused Material. But players must be careful: a loss will clear a streak. Will players play it safe and claim their rewards, or risk it all for the chance to win big?

New rewards are available for winning gauntlet battles, where players receive Fused Material based on how long and hard each battle is. The longer the win streak, the more Fused Material. But players must be careful: a loss will clear a streak. Will players play it safe and claim their rewards, or risk it all for the chance to win big? Sticker Fusion – Sticker Fusion has been added to the Harbourtown Town Hall, where players can further optimize their party by transferring rare and uncommon attributes onto other stickers.

Sticker Fusion has been added to the Harbourtown Town Hall, where players can further optimize their party by transferring rare and uncommon attributes onto other stickers. Steam Workshop support – A new workshop has been added that changes the launch options provided when running the game through Steam. Existing mods still work and can be uploaded to Workshop.

Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts puts a unique spin on monster-collector RPG adventures. On the remote island of New Wirral, people can use cassette tapes to transform into strange creatures and battle. You'll need to explore the island and record a menagerie of mighty monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities and find a way home! Discover over 100 awesome monsters to collect and transform into during turn-based battles. You can even combine two creatures together to make powerful new forms with shared elemental types, stats, and move sets using Cassette Beasts' Fusion System! Some of your opponents have this ability, too, so you'll need to get creative to win.

