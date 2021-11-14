Catan Will Be Coming To Both Xbox & PlayStation

Dovetail Games and Asmodee Entertainment revealed that they will be bringing the game Catan over to both PlayStation and Xbox. The new partnership between the two companies will bring about a completely digital version of the popular tabletop title to both consoles, on both current and next-gen versions. There's been no confirmation yet as to whether or not we'll just be getting the regular version of the game or if they'll be adding in any of the special editions or something like the 25th Anniversary version, which is what you see here. But at the very least it's safe to say we'll at least be getting the normal version of the game to enjoy. We have a few quotes from everyone involved about the project as we're expected to see it sometime in 2022.

"I have been a board game enthusiast and a committed Catan player for many years, so it's a personal thrill for me to be able to bring this much-loved experience to the Xbox and PlayStation platforms," said Jon Rissik, Dovetail Games CEO. "Creatively, we are working with the team at Nomad Games who bring a wealth of experience in crafting high-quality digital board game experiences. We can't wait to be able to bring the world of Catan to life in a way that hasn't been seen before on digital platforms." "We are very excited that Catan will be adapted for PlayStation and Xbox and are looking forward to working Dovetail and their developers at Nomad on this version," said Benjamin Teuber, Managing Director of Catan GmbH. Andy Jones, Managing Director of Asmodee Entertainment said "Bringing Catan to the two major console platforms was a top priority for us and to be working with Dovetail gives us huge confidence that this will be an amazing game for both Catan aficionados and new players alike."