Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With The New Levi's Collection

Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and the festivities are already putting the smack down on 2021. Katy Perry will take the stage with her trademark dazzling gleam, while Post Malone brings his disarming voice to a special remote concert on Pokémon Day. There is even a McDonald's collaboration with the Pokémon TCG, which has led to some foul play as delinquent scalpers are buying out sealed product and reselling it on the Internet. However, the Pokémon Company has even more plans for this year's anniversary, and have just announced another sonic boom of a collaboration. Levi's has delivered an announcement that has hit with the power of a Meteor Mash. Let's take a look at this new line of Pokémon-themed clothing.

On the official storefront for the Levi's Pokémon Collection, Levi's wrote:

Your favorite characters. Your favorite denim. Celebrating 25 years of Pokémon. Find our signature styles (like our iconic Trucker Jackets and jeans) updated with bright colors and the graphics you've loved since the '90s. We designed this collaboration to capture the playful spirit of the Pokémon world. The collection is filled with eye-catching designs, matching denim-on-denim and iconic outfits inspired by Pokémon friends. You know we love customizing our clothes. Want to join in on the fun? Add a personalized message, cool laser-etched design and so much more. Share your love of Pokémon with the next generation of Trainers. You'll find something for the whole family in this line made by fans, for fans.

In this all-ages collection, you can wear fashionable clothing items with cute prints or even dress like Misty, the iconic Cerulean City Gym Leader and longtime companion of Ash Ketchum. You can check out the full collection here.

This week, the TCG will release the highly anticipated Shining Fates expansion, a special set that will include a subset of over 100 Shinies.