Charizard Gets Adorable In Japan's Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. We don't know what if any Secret Rares will be included outside of the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream Leauge and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

Oh boy! Whenever a set reveals a new Charizard, interest in that set goes way up. We already had the first-ever Charizard V-STAR and a Charizard V confirmed for Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which is also including these VMAX Climax Character Cards as a reprint set. That means Brilliant Stars will have at least three Charizards with the potential for many more. We could be seeing a Full Art, an Alternate Art, a Rainbow Rare, an Alternate VMAX. Now, I highly doubt we'll get that many, as we don't even know for sure if Alternate Arts will continue or how V-STARS will translate to the Rainbow Rare card style. All we know for now is that we're getting those three.

Personally, I am in love with the Charizard Character Card. I don't enjoy how Charizard cards make the value of sets imbalanced, as that can lead to sets becoming difficult to complete for collectors like myself. However, this card is undeniable. I love when Pokémon play against type in the TCG, which is why the sleeping Tyranitar V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles was so good. We've had enough ferocious Charizard cards, so I say keep this up and bring in the cuddly 'Zards.

