Check Out John Romero's Great-Grandma In Empire Of Sin

Just in time for Mother's Day weekend, publisher Paradox Interactive and Romero Games joined forces for a very interesting clip from the upcoming Empire of Sin. In the video, Romero Games co-founders John Romero and wife Brenda Romero introduce John's great-grandmother Elvira Duarte as a character in-game.

It turns out Duarte would have fit in quite well with the rest of the kingpins in the game, as Duarte actually ran a few brothels herself in Mexico over the years until she won the lottery and sold off her business. She then retired with her earnings, like a true boss lady. No wonder she earned a spot in Romero's game. Now, she'll be one of the bosses you can look forward to playing with when the game debuts.

Duarte will be a special boss with an ability called "Devil's Breath." She can use it to possess an enemy and then control them for three turns. After that, the formerly possessed enemy dies. Doesn't sound like a very pleasant way to go, but these aren't pleasant people we're dealing with.

In case you're not up on the latest Empire of Sin news, here's the rundown from the devs themselves:

"Players build their own ruthless criminal empire as one of 14 distinct bosses vying to run the seedy underworld of organized crime in the city. With randomly generated starting conditions, players will have to adapt to survive and do whatever it takes to outsmart, out-gun and outlast their opponents."

It looks like it's going to be an exciting affair for anyone who loves to get a bit rowdy. Let's hope it doesn't end up getting pushed back this year.