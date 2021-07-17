Chernobylite Releases New Trailer With More Enriched Lore

All In! Games have released a brand new trailer this week for Chernobylite, further pushing the plot and enriching the story a little more. With the game set to be released on July 28th, the team is making sure those who are curious about the game get as much info as they can about it before they decide to buy it. You can check out the new trailer down at the bottom before the game comes out in two weeks.

Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror RPG, set in the hyper-realistic, 3D-scanned wasteland of Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone. You'll take on the role of Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant, returning to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his fiancee, 30 years prior. Compete with a hostile military presence and other stalkers, face supernatural creatures as well as a harsh and unforgiving environment in your search to uncover the truth. Get ready for a thrilling adventure of survival, conspiracy, horror, love, and obsession. Will you survive your fears? Non-Linear Storytelling & Strategy – No playthrough is the same. The choices and story are in your hands. Choose wisely whether to trust your comrades or not, use resources for survival or research, and to face conflicts or avoid them. The future is up to you.

Stealth, Survival, & Combat – Survival in the Zone is not easy, and each day brings new challenges as your comrades die and supplies diminish. Avoid detection with stealth takedowns or engage in open-armed combat. Danger lurks around every corner.

Base Building & Crafting – Construct a base from which to plan your daily operations and excursions. Utilize workstations to craft gadgets, traps, and weapons, or modify existing equipment to your needs.

Resource & Team Management – Companions are key to your survival and the resolution of your journey. Each day requires careful planning and assignment of resources and tasks to your comrades.

