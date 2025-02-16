Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chornobyl Liquidators, Frozen District, Frozen Way, Live Motion Games

Chornobyl Liquidators Confirmed For Console Release

After being released on PC last year, the nuclear disaster simulator game Chornobyl Liquidators will be making its way to consoles

Article Summary Chornobyl Liquidators is coming to PS5 and XSX|S on March 11, 2025, after its successful PC launch.

Immerse yourself in a historically accurate simulation of the 1986 Chornobyl nuclear disaster.

Experience the USSR's Liquidators' journey with emotionally engaging and morally complex gameplay.

Play as heroes battling fires, radiation, and more in the abandoned Pripyat and reactor sites.

Indie game developers Live Motion Games and Frozen Way, along with publisher Frozen District, have confirmed Chornobyl Liquidators will be released on consoles. The game originally came out this past June, as they put you in the shoes of a firefighter responding to a nuclear disaster. Now the game will be released for PS5 and XSX|S on March 11, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here showing off how the console version will play out.

Chornobyl Liquidators

Chornobyl Liquidators is an immersive sim game inspired by the real-life nuclear disaster that took place in Chornobyl in 1986. What sets it apart from other games inspired by this event is its commitment to historical accuracy, which translates to a high level of realism. In this production, you won't have to face mutated creatures or anomalies caused by radiation. Instead, you will experience the actual consequences of the reactor failure at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The game accurately reproduces not only the events or the language but also all of the available locations, documents, tools, and items used in Soviet Ukraine during that era. These were all created based on numerous archival photos and documents, memories from individuals associated with the events, as well as exhibits from museums and private collections.

Another crucial aspect of the game is the storyline itself. Developers took great care in creating a mature and emotionally engaging narrative that incorporates moral decision-making. Players can experience the events from the perspective of the Liquidators – the personnel tasked by the government of the USSR to deal with the aftermath of the nuclear disaster. Thanks to this approach, developers succeeded in creating a world where historical realism intertwines with emotionally compelling and immersive gameplay.

Step into the shoes of a nameless hero confronting treacherous radiation. Take action as one of the firefighters who extinguished fires on the ruins of reactor No. 4 on that fateful night. Traverse the abandoned city of Pripyat as a dosimetrist, fighting against radioactive dust and clouds. In a radiation suit, explore the tunnels under the reactor, in search of truth. Grab a shovel and clear the radioactive graphite from the roof of Unit 3's turbine hall! Witness hell with your own eyes…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!