Cities: Skylines Announces New Airports Expansion

Paradox Interactive revealed a brand new expansion coming to Cities: Skylines this week, as we'll soon be getting airports added. Whether you like them or hate them, airports are a vital aspect of any major city, and now you'll get to deal with it to a degree as this content will introduce you to the logistics of modern-day air travel. You will be able to hire architects to create and manage some brand-new, state-of-the-art travel hubs, which you can then place in your city to become a bigger travel destination and a hub for commerce. We have the details of the content below as it will become available on January 25th, 2022.

Airports, a brand new expansion for Cities: Skylines themed around the wonders and logistics of modern day air travel, will hit PC platforms, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 simultaneously at a suggested retail price of $12.99. The latest offering for the acclaimed city management title will allow architects to create and manage state of the art travel hubs to place in their pristine cities. Please have your ID and boarding pass ready. Modular Airport Building: Place and design your airport, connecting its various buildings by using concourse networks

Place and design your airport, connecting its various buildings by using concourse networks Airport Progression: If your airport gets the approval of business travelers and tourists alike, you'll be rewarded with expanded building options and bigger airplanes, creating a boon for the local travel industry.

If your airport gets the approval of business travelers and tourists alike, you'll be rewarded with expanded building options and bigger airplanes, creating a boon for the local travel industry. Public transport: Make life easier for would-be travelers by placing dedicated airport buildings, allowing you to connect your airport to the city through base game transport types like bus, metro, and train stations.

Make life easier for would-be travelers by placing dedicated airport buildings, allowing you to connect your airport to the city through base game transport types like bus, metro, and train stations. Cargo Air Traffic: Tired of hiding your cargo terminals by themselves on the outskirts of your city? Create cargo terminals that are connected to the larger airport complex that fit in visually with other airport buildings, eliminating the need for older eyesores while hauling in new goods and materials.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cities: Skylines Airports DLC | Coming January 25, 2022 | Official Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/RQd8sz4naD4)