Cities: Skylines II Discusses Maps & Themes In Latest Video

Check out the latest deep-dive video for Cities: Skylines II as the folks at Paradox Interactive reveal more about the map system.

Paradox Interactive has released their latest deep-dive video for Cities: Skylines II, in which they discuss the maps and themes going into the game. Unlike the previous entry, the team has given this one a bit of an overhaul when it comes to the way maps are chosen and designed, as well as the themes going into each one. Essentially, you're not just getting generic maps thrown together with different climates, you're getting deep challenges that will test how well you're able to effectively build and run a city in the area. We got a snippet of the latest blog below discussing the latest topic, along with the video down below, as we're still waiting on a release date.

"Each map introduces different challenges through various landscapes. To begin your new city, you will need to choose a map from the New Game panel. When a map is selected, you will see the most important details of the selected map, such as the default Theme of the map, Climate information, which we will get into next week, Latitude telling you which hemisphere the map is located in as well as how the seasons work, Buildable area available, the familiar Natural Resources, and of course, which Outside Connections already exist on the map. Once you have found a map suitable for your new city, you can adjust several options before starting the game. For example, you can choose a name for the city, change the default Theme, enable or disable various gameplay options, and decide if you want the tutorial to guide you through your city-building. Most of these options can be adjusted later when loading your city with the exception of the Map Theme and whether the city obeys left-hand or right-hand traffic rules."

