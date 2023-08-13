Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: cities: skylines, Cities: Skylines II

Cities: Skylines II Offers New Deep Dive About The Seasons

Check out the most recent video for Cities: Skylines II, as Paradox Interactive goes more in-depth over how climate works in the game.

Paradox Interactive released another deep dive video and blog for Cities: Skylines II last week, this time going over the seasons and the climate. The shorthand to this is that the weather provides its own set of challenges for you when managing the city, as different patterns and climates make it difficult for some people to get around and do their jobs, as well as affecting the way the city runs in different ways. Especially when the seasons change from the cold winters that freeze things over to the hot summers that put a strain on the electricity for air conditioning. We got a snippet of the latest blog below, along with the video, as we still patiently wait to see when the game comes out.

"Cities: Skylines II features different types of climates with various characteristics unique to each map. Climates are based on latitude and longitude, resulting in differences in the length of day and amount of sunlight as well as other elements such as temperature range, amount of cloud coverage, and precipitation. Those parameters mean all maps will introduce different Climates with four distinct seasons. Climates can be ground into three basic Climate types that act as a foundation for each map's unique characteristics. Maps based on the Temperate Climate have distinct seasonal changes, moderate precipitation, and a wide temperature range, while maps with the Continental Climate type introduce significant annual variations in temperature."

"Lastly, we have the Polar regions, which feature a short and cold summer and a long-lasting cold winter. You may recognize which category a map falls into based on its displayed temperature range, but as Climates are customized for each map, you will experience significant differences between maps that fall into the Continental group. Weather is closely tied to the climate and represents the climate's seasonal changes. Each map features unique weather, which changes with the simulation. You can encounter various intensities of rainy weather, different cloud coverage, temperature changes, etc."

