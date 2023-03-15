Cities: Skylines Reveals Multiple Releases In 2023 Roadmap Paradox Interactive has revealed a ton of new content coming to Cities: Skylines, including new expansion packs and radio stations.

Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order have revealed the 2023 roadmap for Cities: Skylines, as there is a ton of content on the way. The team is adding three new locations around the globe as part of their World Tour: Part 2 expansion set, giving you new Content Creator Packs from Africa, as well as the chance to build sports stadiums and shopping malls. There's also new Radio Stations releasing on March 22nd, followed by a second set of content packs and a mini-expansion from Colossal Order in May. We have the details below of what you'll see in the immediate future, along with a few trailers revealing what's to come.

Cities: Skylines March Content Creator Packs

Africa in Miniature: A new world of possibilities set in the African Continent. The first Content Creator Pack from long-time Cities fan, 3D Artist Setonji "Prince Set" Hotonu allows you to explore Africa's exceptionally diverse architecture, vibrant colors, and unique urban mix. Africa In Miniature includes a total of 28 new buildings inspired by the existing urban masterpieces and unique architectural concepts.

A new world of possibilities set in the African Continent. The first Content Creator Pack from long-time Cities fan, 3D Artist Setonji "Prince Set" Hotonu allows you to explore Africa's exceptionally diverse architecture, vibrant colors, and unique urban mix. Africa In Miniature includes a total of 28 new buildings inspired by the existing urban masterpieces and unique architectural concepts. Sports Venues: Sports season never ends in this Content Creator Pack by community modder BadPeanut. From unique stadiums to community sports parks, this Content Creator Pack has everything you need to satisfy your City's needs for sports! Watch your citizens enjoy their favorite match! All large stadiums have realistic football, baseball, and American football animation – plus some new cool stats for you to look at. Some of them also have built-in public transport options. Do you prefer smaller crowds? Try Community sports parks: they're smaller and can be placed everywhere.

Sports season never ends in this Content Creator Pack by community modder BadPeanut. From unique stadiums to community sports parks, this Content Creator Pack has everything you need to satisfy your City's needs for sports! Watch your citizens enjoy their favorite match! All large stadiums have realistic football, baseball, and American football animation – plus some new cool stats for you to look at. Some of them also have built-in public transport options. Do you prefer smaller crowds? Try Community sports parks: they're smaller and can be placed everywhere. Shopping Malls: It's time for some retail extravaganza! With the Content Creator Pack "Shopping Malls" by community modder KingLeno you can bring your shopping experience to the next level, adding a variety of shopping malls to your City. This content creator pack offers more than 60 assets, including department stores, shopping plazas, and fast food restaurants to populate your Shopping areas.

New Radio Stations

JADIA Radio Station: The African continent is vast, and its music is diverse. JADIA Radio Station (Just Another Day in Africa) is a collection of 16 tracks from musician Wan Shey who pays homage to his country's musical traditions, adding new vibes to Cities: Skylines.

The African continent is vast, and its music is diverse. JADIA Radio Station (Just Another Day in Africa) is a collection of 16 tracks from musician Wan Shey who pays homage to his country's musical traditions, adding new vibes to Cities: Skylines. 80's Movies Tunes: This time, we're taking you to the movies! "80's Movies Tunes" is a Radio Station inspired by the 80's classics. Let's dive into the past with more than 15 tracks and around 70 minutes of music.

This time, we're taking you to the movies! "80's Movies Tunes" is a Radio Station inspired by the 80's classics. Let's dive into the past with more than tracks and around 70 minutes of music. Pop-Punk Radio: We created this Radio Station for all the Pop-Punk city builders out there. If you enjoy pop-punk music, then this Radio Station is for you! With 16 tracks and more than 75 minutes of powerful, high-beat tunes.