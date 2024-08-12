Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: City 20, Untold Games

City 20 Releases All-New Gameplay Showcase Video

Check out the latest video for the game City 20, as the Narrative Designer for the game shows off nearly five minutes of gameplay

Puzzle through a dystopic life sim with emergent storytelling and unique NPC interactions.

Explore a reactive sandbox where every action has major consequences in this speculative survival game.

Enjoy a free demo of City 20 on Steam and the Epic Games Store before its Gamescom 2024 debut.

Indie game developer and publisher Untold Games released a brand new video for their upcoming game City 20, this time going over a lot of the gameplay you'll encounter. Serving as a bit of a preamble to the game's debut at Gamescom 2024, Narrative Designer Nicholas Di Valerio leads you through almost five minutes worth of footage and experiences to give you a better idea about what the game is as a whole. Enjoy the video as a free demo is available once again on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

City 20

City 20 invites players to immerse themselves in a meticulously crafted world drawing inspiration from European sci-fi classics such as Stalker, The Road or La Jetee. As the remnants of civilization eke out an existence, players must navigate a landscape transformed by man-made disaster, and influenced by the deep interconnectedness of a realistic social environment. Small acts create big ripples in the world of City 20, with the game's powerful systems creating an emergent narrative unique to each playthrough.

Emergent Storytelling : Every citizen of City 20 has their own motivations and relationships. Treat people badly, and your reputation will suffer. Work on maintaining good relations with your neighbours, cheat and steal your way to success – no two stories are the same.

: Every citizen of City 20 has their own motivations and relationships. Treat people badly, and your reputation will suffer. Work on maintaining good relations with your neighbours, cheat and steal your way to success – no two stories are the same. Dystopic Life Sim : Carefully manage your resources to stay alive in the harsh world of the post-meltdown city. Every decision you make is vital, so take care.

: Carefully manage your resources to stay alive in the harsh world of the post-meltdown city. Every decision you make is vital, so take care. Unique Aesthetic : Pulling inspiration from the grounded world of speculative fiction, City 20 looks and sounds like nothing else in the genre.

: Pulling inspiration from the grounded world of speculative fiction, City 20 looks and sounds like nothing else in the genre. Reactive Sandbox: This environment reacts to you in a very deep, connected way. Hunt too many rabbits? Predators might start coming closer to town in search of food. Interfere with the City's water supply? People will start to become desperate. Think through your actions carefully – every small action could have a big reaction in the dangerous world of City 20.

