Civilization VI Releases New Rulers Of The Sahara Content Pack 2K Games has released the latest content pack for the Civilization VI: Leader Pass, as you can now play "Rulers of the Sahara."

2K Games has released a brand new content pack for the Civilization VI: Leader Pass as you can start playing Rulers Of The Sahara today. Like previous packs, you're getting three specific rules, each with their own additional abilities to help your society. This particular pack comes with Ramses (Egypt), Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt), and King Sundiata Keita (Mali). You can download the pack right now, as we have more info on all three of them below to help you get started.

Ramses

After assuming the throne in his mid-20s, Ramses went on to become one of the greatest and most powerful pharaohs of the Egyptian Empire. He's remembered not only for his military campaigns but also for ambitious building projects like the temples at Abu Simbel and Ramsseum. In-game, this translates to a desire to improve as many tiles as possible, as well as a dislike of Civilizations that fail to improve their tiles or that found National Parks.

New Ability: Abu Simbel

Gain Culture equal to 15% of the construction cost when finishing Buildings and 30% when completing Wonders.

Ptolemaic Cleopatra

In the early days of Cleopatra's reign, even before the conflict with her brother Ptolemy XIII, she had to deal with a number of pressing issues, including debts to the Roman Republic and a drought-induced famine. Concerned that her subjects in Alexandria wouldn't have enough to eat and that this could lead to unrest, Cleopatra opened granaries to the public and decreed that crops could no longer be traded away from the capital. Since Egypt was a significant source of food for Rome even during these challenging times, Cleopatra likes Civilizations with high food output and dislikes those with low food output.

New Ability: Arrival of Hapi

Resources along floodplains receive +1 food and +1 culture.

+1 appeal on floodplains instead of standard -1.

King Sundiata Keita

Known as the Lion of Mali, Sundiata Keita grew up being unable to walk; when his father died, he and his mother were exiled to the kingdom of Mema. After proving himself able to hunt and fight there, he returned home to Mali to defeat the sorcerer-king Soumaoro Kante, inspiring generations of poets to tell his story in the historical epic Sunjata. Sundiata's Lion of Mali agenda causes him to dislike Civilizations that compete for Tourism.

New Ability: Sogolon

It costs 20% less gold to Recruit Great People, and the Market gains 2 Great Writing slots.

Great Works of Writing receive +4 Gold and +2 Production.