Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Civilization VII, Firaxis Games

Civilization VII Unveils Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Features

The latest trailer for Civilization VII shows off what will change when the game comes to the Nintendo Switch 2 this year

Article Summary Civilization VII brings enhanced graphics and larger maps to the Nintendo Switch 2 for a fresh strategy experience

Switch 2 Edition adds Joy-Con 2 mouse support, expanded multiplayer, and integrated GameChat features

Shape your legacy as a legendary leader and guide your civilization through unique historical Ages

Advance your empire in solo or online multiplayer, exploring new civilizations, tech, and immersive diplomacy

2K Games and Firaxis Games released a new video today for Civilization VII, this time showing off all of the changes coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Some of the highlights of the video you see here include a look at how you'll use Joy-Con 2 controller as your mouse, the increased graphic fidelity, larger map sizes, the addition of more players in multiplayer, and a look at the new GameChat support. Enjoy the video as the game will be out for the Switch 2 on June 5, 2025.

Civilization VII

In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer. Whether you choose to follow a path rooted in history or reimagine possibilities to chart your own way forward, build something you believe in, and create a legacy that echoes through the Ages in Civilization VII.

Lead your empire through distinct Ages of human history. Each Age is its own rich, nuanced journey, with unique playable civilizations, available resources, explorable land, and even entire gameplay systems, creating a deep, historically immersive strategy experience. Strive to accomplish significant scientific, cultural, militaristic, and economic milestones within each Age to unlock impactful advantages in the next! Make your mark on a gorgeously detailed world! Your empire comes to life with a vast, diverse range of cultural styles, represented across building architecture and unit design. Face-to-face interactions with other historic leaders immerse you in every act of diplomacy and declaration of war. As your territory expands and your cities continue to develop, lavishly rendered vistas of your empire seamlessly connect to create a vibrant metropolis.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!