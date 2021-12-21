Magic: The Gathering Unlimited Volcanic Island Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auction listings pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such items of a collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Volcanic Island from the Unlimited expansion set of Magic: The Gathering up for auction! Notably, Volcanic Island is one of the rarest original dual lands in Magic due to accidentally being absent from the first set, Limited Edition Alpha. As a result, this card is very sought after by players and collectors alike! Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, December 21st, to place a bid on this excellent and rare trading card.

Volcanic Island is one in a cycle of ten dual lands and creates red or blue mana when tapped. Both colors are excellent, especially in older formats like Legacy and Vintage (not to mention Commander). This, mixed with the accidental scarcity of this card from being absent in Alpha, leads it to be a very valuable card. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The card offered here is from the Unlimited Edition. Due to this being a rare card we know that it had a limited print run of 16,000 copies. The card has been graded by CGC with the following sub-grades: centering (9), surface (6), corners (7), and edges (7). The artwork is done by Brian Snoddy.

If you wish to get your hands on this wonderful copy of a very rare Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, December 21st, to place a bid on it. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!