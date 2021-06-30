Classic '90s Game Secret Agent Receives An HD Remaster

One of the earliest releases from Apogee Software, the original indie game publisher of beloved titles like Max Payne, Duke Nukem, Commander Keen, and Prey, Secret Agent cast players as Agent 006, a wholly original spy with a penchant for saving the world. In this 2D adventure, 006 must prevent a global catastrophe by parachuting into a high-security island to retrieve top-secret superweapon plans from the Diabolical Villain Society (DVS). At every turn, 006 must avoid perilous traps, sleuth his way through dastardly puzzles, and sneak past the DVS. Like Commander Keen and Kingdom of Kroz before it, Secret Agent and its three installments helped pioneer episodic video game releases. But games have come so far since 1992. You can now play a whole game in one package!

Today, Secret Agent HD offers updated visuals across all three original episodes, a brand-new original soundtrack, and 16 never-before-played missions in Secret Agent Episode 4, exclusive to this remaster. Challenge friends with custom levels using the built-in level editor and Steam Workshop integration. Claim retro street cred with full leaderboard support. Hear a brand-new original soundtrack, test your mettle against seven new enemies, find a new secret level, wield fresh power-ups, and more.

"The new Apogee Entertainment is focused on helping today's developers reach new audiences with their unbelievable talent, but we're fans of the classics too," said Scott Miller, Apogee founder and industry legend. "The '90s will never die—we've got new missions 30 years in the making to prove it!"