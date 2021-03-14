Clover Bite Drops Its Latest Gameplay Video For Grime

Indie developer Clover Bite premiered their newest gameplay video for Grime during The MIX's Game Dev Direct showcase earlier today. The trailer expands on what little we know of the game so far as it is narrated by the game's director, Yarden Weissbrot, who takes us on a playthrough that showcases never-before-seen footage. The content goes out of its way to further expand on the deep combat combinations within the game, as well as elements of the story that haven't been revealed yet. The game looks pretty tight as it's going for that Metroidvania feel with a hint of Dark Souls attached to it. We got more info on the game for you here as you can check out the trailer at the bottom. The game will be published by Akupara Games, but it has yet to even receive a release window.

In Grime, you embody destruction in the form of a humanoid black-hole. You hack, slash, and bash your enemies into oblivion using a wide variety of "living weapons" to consume enemy remains and strengthen your vessel. You must overcome a land filled with twisted, anatomical horrors to uncover the truth behind their world and their existence. Eye-Popping Surrealism – Uncover mysterious secrets in weeping caves and face-covered deserts. Meet otherworldly characters in distinct civilizations across an organic, interconnected world – all rendered in unearthly 3D. Face foes born of the world itself, and swallow them whole.

