Cocone Announces Toyverse Coming To Mobile Next Year

Cocone revealed a new mobile game on the way in 2024, as they are working to bring the world of Toyverse to iOS and Android.

Article Summary Cocone plans to release Toyverse, a new mobile game service, in 2024.

Toyverse allows players to express selves with digital toy avatars, nOn.

Offers artistic collaboration with sticker pack customization options.

Includes solo/with friends adventures and continuous content updates.

Developer and publisher Cocone announced this morning they are working to bring their latest game, Toyverse, to mobile devices sometime in 2024. The game sounds more like an art project than anything else, as they have described it more as a service that will offer you "an imaginative take on digital interactions and self-expression, enhanced by stunning visuals and artistic collaboration." We did about as much research as we could and didn't find this attached to anything hinky, but time will tell if it is simply an app for self-expression or if it turns into something else involving money. For now, we have more info on it below.

"Set in the world of Toyverse, a magical location where toys come to life through the power of joy, players will embark on a mission to restore the energy of the collapsing Toyverse universe. Centered on creating a digital space to express individuality and connect through emotion, players will create their own avatar—a digital toy called "nOn"—and customize it with an extensive offering of sticker packs that can be acquired through various missions and quests, or purchased in-game."

"All backed by stunning visuals, the gameplay will see users showcase their nOn on various adventures, both solo and with friends. Players will embark on exciting missions to save the Toyverse, take pictures with their custom creations, and explore the sprawling digital space of the Toyverse world as they gain more stickers, all the while commenting and liking posts that preserve these moments forever. Toyverse will release on mobile in early 2024 and has a full roadmap of new content planned for the remainder of the year, including additional maps, new sticker packs, and a host of story-driven missions players can embark on daily or weekly, alone or together. Players can expect to be continually engaged by future expansions of the growing digital world and its community."

