Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Code Vein II, Lyle McLeish

Code Vein II Releases New Lyle McLeish Character Trailer

Code Vein II continues to roll out the character trailers, as this time around we learn more about Lyle McLeish ahead of launch

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils a new Code Vein II trailer focusing on the fierce fighter Lyle McLeish.

Lyle is The Dawn Chorus ace, specializing in evasion and lightning-powered attacks like Raikasen.

Code Vein II offers time-travel storytelling, deep partner bonds, and customizable combat styles.

Game launches January 29, 2026 for PC and consoles, promising epic action and emotional journeys.

Bandai Namco has released another new character trailer for Code Vein II, as this time, we learn more about Lyle McLeish. For a little backstory, Lyle serves as the ace of The Dawn Chorus, who seek to reclaim the Corroded Scar region by any means necessary, which is why his self-sacrificing combat fits well with them. Mechanically, he is an evasion-focused attacker who can hit from multiple ranges with his "Raikasen" lightning-charged strike. Along with his "Overdrive" buff that can increase Attack Power for both himself and the player until either one is hit. Enjoy his trailer as the game will be released for PC and consoles on January 29, 2026.

Code Vein II

In a future world where humans and Revenants coexist. Due to the sudden appearance of the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have transformed into mindless monsters called Horrors. As a Revenant hunter, the player shall halt the world's inevitable collapse by traveling to the past with a girl called Lou who possesses the power to manipulate time. An epic adventure awaits, where you and your chosen partners explore a vast world, face fierce battles against powerful enemies, and uncover an epic story that transcends time.

A Tale Across Time: Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world.

Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world's destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world. Intense and Satisfying Combat: Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph.

Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph. Unique Battle System: Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles.

Experience Code Vein II's unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series' new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles. Powerful Partner Characters: Explore the world with trusted and powerful allies who can fight alongside you or enhance your abilities. Each partner brings unique abilities and deep connections that shape your journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!