NBA 2K26 Reveals This Year's Cover Athletes & Covers

NBA 2K26 revealed the cover athletes for this year's edition, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Angel Reese, and Carmelo Anthony

Angel Reese's WNBA Edition cover will be a GameStop exclusive physical edition in the U.S.

NBA 2K26 boasts new ProPLAY features, immersive MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyNBA experiences.

Cover stars share excitement, spotlighting representation, style, and the game's evolving legacy.

2K Games wasted little time in promoting the next entry in the NBA 2K series, as they revealed the cover athletes for NBA 2K26 this morning. For this year's lineup, they have tapped Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to grace the cover of the Standard Edition. Over on the WNBA Edition, they have chosen Chicago Sky Forward Angel Reese, as her cover will be a GameStop exclusive physical edition available in the United States. Carmelo Anthony will take up the cover for the Superstar Edition, and then all four athletes will share the Leave No Doubt Edition. Like a lot of sports titles, the cover reveal is just the first part, no major details were revealed, but we're guessing they'll be out in a few days. For now, we have quotes and preliminary info from today's announcement.

NBA 2K26

In NBA 2K26, bragging rights are on the line in every mode. With all-new ProPLAY features, players on Gen 9 will experience the immersive technology like never before, as they feel connected to every dribble and crossover with revamped size-ups, and experience fast-paced dynamic movement. Fans can build a transcendent MyPLAYER as they strive to reach the pinnacle of NBA stardom in a reimagined MyCAREER journey and team up with friends to battle rival squads in a fresh and more optimized City. MyTEAM in NBA 2K26 will put past and present legends to the test in new single-player and multiplayer modes while players can lead a franchise as a General Manager in MyNBA, with 30 unique storylines to win a championship.

"SGA's elite IQ and ice-cold composure mixed with his effortless street style, Angel's on-court bravado and ability to own the moment, and Carmelo's reputation as one of the most iconic trendsetters and prolific scorers in NBA history leave no doubt they're superstars on the court and in any room they walk into," said Zak Armitage, SVP & GM of NBA 2K. "NBA 2K26 is all about proving yourself on the court, and immortalizing greatness. These three are among the boldest, most confident, and stylish personalities in the NBA and WNBA."

"Every kid who grows up playing basketball pictures themselves on the cover of NBA 2K – it's a dream come true moment, especially following an NBA Championship," said Gilgeous-Alexander. "Being on the cover is iconic but working with 2K and Visual Concepts to set the tone in-game from curating the tunnel fits to the playlist that players will ball to is what makes this truly special."

"Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone—it's a statement," said Reese. "It's about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically. To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole. I'm proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women's basketball and can't wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before."

"For more than 20 years, 2K fans have been a part of my journey," said Anthony. "Being honored on the cover of NBA 2K26 and inducted into the Hall of Fame in the same year is surreal. It's a celebration of every chapter, every city that embraced me, every team that believed in me, and every person who's been part of this ride with me."

