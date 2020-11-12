Coffee Talk Creator Reveals New Game Called What Comes After

Rolling Glory Jam revealed this week that they are releasing a new game in collaboration with the creator of Coffee Talk called What Comes After. The game has been designed with a cool animation style that has you exploring what happens in life and what's to follow when you're done with it. There'sd a lot of cool storylines in this game that will get your mind thinking a bit of what to expect when you shake off the mortal coil. You can currently play the game on both Steam and Itch.io right now, and you can read more about it below.

What Comes After is a short experience, a heartwarming story, and a love letter to all of you who think you are a burden to other people. In What Comes After, players will take the role of Vivi, a woman that always feels like she's a burden to everyone. Help Vivi finds herself through the journey that takes her to where people go after they die, to what comes after. Ride the train filled with the souls of the people, animals, and plants that are on their way to leave this world, and talk to them to learn about love, regrets, life, and death that haunt us every day until our time has come. All presented in a light-hearted way with a sprinkle of comedy and philosophy. The game features a short heartwarming story that will stay in your heart and memory. A personal journey of learning how to love yourself. A tale filled with love and comedy. Colorful art to accompany your journey in the train not bound for the living. An easy to pick-up gameplay.