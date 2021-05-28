Colors Live Digital Sketchbook Comes To Nintendo Switch Console

Game publisher Nighthawk Interactive and developer Collecting Smiles have announced a release date for Colors Live, a digital sketchbook game for the Nintendo Switch console. According to the publisher and developer, the game will be launching on September 14th of this year. Major retailers all around are already accepting preorders at a price point of $49.99 USD, which will include a pressure-sensitive Colors SonarPen.

Colors Live is a game that seems tailor-suited for the Nintendo Switch. It is based on using traditional artistry techniques on tablets, and because the Switch uses touch-screen technology, it can be used to achieve similar ends to a fantastic degree.

According to the press release for this game, the features for Colors Live include the following:

Colors SonarPen – A pressure-sensitivity pen providing a natural painting feeling with fully customizable stroke thickness and/or opacity. Colors Quest – Brand-new game mode where players complete daily challenges by painting on a set theme with various rules. Designed for beginners and masters alike, users will get to see how their painting skills improve by completing these challenges. The Colors Gallery – Nintendo Switch players can upload their creations to Colors Gallery, a community sharing hub which has received over four million painting uploads and counting. Follow friends and talented artists and share Colors Live creations with the world.

Retail stores Walmart, Target, Gamestop, and Best Buy as well as Amazon.com will be selling this game when it comes out on September 14th, 2021. Until then, we'll just have to make do with plain old paper and art supplies. Regardless, are you excited for Colors Live? Let us know what you think in the comments below!