Colossal Cave Will Be Released For Xbox In Late March Would you like to play Colossal Cave on an Xbox? You'll have your chance when it comes out at the end of March 2023.

Cygnus Entertainment revealed this morning that the new version of Colossal Cave will be headed to Xbox consoles at the end of March. Following up on the release for PC back in January, the team is now making sure console players have their chance to experience this modern version of an old classic. Xbox players will be able to get their hands on the game on March 28th, 2023. Enjoy the Xbox trailer down at the bottom.

"Embark on a timeless journey through a sprawling cave system packed with treasures, creatures, mazes, and wits-defying puzzles. The great grandpappy of adventure games will test you and tickle your problem-solving skills as you unearth its plot and secrets. Through cunning trial-and-error you will crawl through tight squeezes, encounter impressive caverns, collect inventory, locate treasure, thwart dwarf attacks, all while keeping your eye on the score before your lamp goes out. Dust off your vintage Colossal Cave maps from the 70s or 80s, they'll still work like a charm. This is a faithful, unchanged tribute to the original game design. Need a little nudge? Stuck on the dragon? Call our classic hint line at 1-206-207-9017 for a helping hand. Can't seem to make progress? Search online for hints and tips that have been shared for decades. Any tips or tricks regarding the original game play will still work here. Or, join our Discord for even more support!"

"Developed in the mid-1970's by amateur cave spelunker, this classic text-adventure was originally crafted as a way for a father to entertain his two young daughters. Will Crowther based his design on detailed cave maps he'd made with his wife, Patricia, of the Bedquilt section of Kentucky's Mammoth cave. Family cave exploration is at the heart of this game. Shortly thereafter, the code-prankster, Don Woods, discovered the game on the ARPANET and expanded the cave. He layered in more fun, fantasy, puzzles, and a vexing 350-point system. Years later, Don's expansion became the most accessible and the definitive version of Colossal Cave Adventure."