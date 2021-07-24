Company Of Heroes 3 Receives Two New Briefing Videos

SEGA released a couple of videos this week for Company Of Heroes 3, as they are now giving players a few briefings before suiting up. The two videos in question take you through different aspects of the game, one of them being Boot Camp (which is basically an introduction to the game so you understand what's actually going on) and the other exploring a Dynamic Map Campaign (which explores all of the aspects of the first big map they've revealed). You can check out both of those videos below as we wait for an official release date.

Company Of Heroes 3 is bringing the series' intimate boots-on-the-ground storytelling to a brand-new theatre of war, unlocking authentic new tactics, factions, and a wealth of untold stories from World War II. The Mediterranean is a place of immense variety, from windswept Italian mountain passes to harsh North African deserts and coastal vistas. On this new frontline, intelligence trumps speed.

In Company Of Heroes 3, the critically acclaimed Company of Heroes gameplay has been enhanced with authentic new features, making for the deepest tactical experience to date – all powered by the Essence Engine 5, the latest evolution of Relic's proprietary real-time strategy technology. On the Dynamic Campaign Map, players command ground, air and naval forces and build supply lines as they lead the Allies' campaign to retake mainland Italy from the entrenched Axis forces. The long-term choices you make here will affect not only the battles you fight, but the story of the war itself.

In single-player modes, Full Tactical Pause gives players a new level of tactical control over the pacing on the battlefield. By freezing the action, players who choose to employ Full Tactical Pause will be able to coordinate all their actions at once, thinking through every move in detail without the pressure of doing it all in real-time.