Butterfree Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2021

Butterfree is currently appearing in costume as a Tier Three raid boss in Pokémon GO during the Fashion Week event. This is likely to be a highly desired raid because Costumed Butterfree will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form, and it will only be here during the event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this fashionable Pokémon and defeat it as a solo trainer. Let's get into the details.

Top Butterfree Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Butterfree counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aggron – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Charizard Y – Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Gigalith – Smack Down, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Butterfree with efficiency.

Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Landorus – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Archeops – Wing Attack, Ancient Power

Omastar – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Alolan Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Darmanitarn – Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Aggron – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Reshiram – Fire Fang, Stone Edge

Crustle – Smack Down, Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Butterfree can be defeated by solo trainers. To do so, you will need to choose your Pokémon well and suit them with the best attacks, as listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, since Butterfree is an evolved form, I would try using Pinap Berries for the first few throws in order to multiply the already-increased Candy offered from an evolved catch.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Costumed Butterfree is unknown but likely boosted.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!