Complete Air Adventures Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

Ahead of tomorrow's Pokémon Air Adventures event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at the new raid rotation coming to the game.

It seems as if Tier Three and Mega Raids will be themed to the event, with Tier One likely staying the same as we had prior to the Pokémon Air Adventures event, as details for it aren't listed. Let's take a look at what shows up in each tier.

Three-Star Raids: Charizard – Shiny capable, standard Mega-capable species odds of one in 60 Lapras – Shiny capable, boosted odds Togekiss



Honestly? Maybe one of the best Tier Three rotations we've seen all year in Pokémon GO. Charizard is a good bet because it's soloable and can now be Shiny thanks to Mega Raids. And nope, it doesn't need to be a Mega Raids for it to be Shiny. When a Pokémon gets its Mega unlocked, its final form takes on that one in 60 Shiny rate regardless of how you encounter it. You see an Abomasnow in the wild? One in 60 Shiny rate. Charizard in Tier Three raids? You know the deal.

Lapras actually also has the "rare spawn" boosted rate, so that's worth getting after for sure if you're Shiny hunting. Lapras isn't a common Tier Three feature anymore either, so I'd for sure suggest getting out there and raiding if you have the chance.

Finally, Togekiss is a strong feature as we normally see the middle form, Togetic, in Tier Three raids. Togekiss raids are a great way to farm Togepi Candy now that Togepi hatches aren't as common as they were in the past.

And of course, the main course, Latias and Latios will be the first-ever Mega Legendaries in Pokémon GO when the event starts tomorrow. Power your Pokémon up and prepare for a battle.

Mega Raids: Mega Latias – Shiny capable, standard Legendary odds of one in 20 Mega Latios – Shiny capable, standard Legendary odds of one in 20

