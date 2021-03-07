Complete Incarnate Tornadus Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

Incarnate Forme Tornadus has taken over raids in Pokémon GO. It has brought a new (and brief) raid rotation along with it, which will be active in Pokémon GO until Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at 10 AM local time when the new Searching for Legends event begins.

Here is the complete Incarnate Forme Tornadus raid rotation in Pokémon GO along with information on which species can be caught in their Shiny forms and tips on which of these raids may be worth your pass:

Tier One

Ducklett

Espurr

Roggenrola – Shiny available, standard rate

Swablu – Shiny available, standard rate

Voltorb – Shiny available, standard rate

There's nothing too enticing here, but I personally don't mind doing a Roggenrola raid here and there just because of how infrequently it is featured in my biome. Thing is, though, Roggenrola will indeed be a feature spawn of the Searching for Legends event, which is set to begin in just two days.

Tier Three

Aerodactyl – Shiny available, boosted rate

Aggron

Drfiblim

Magneton

Tranquill

Aerodactyl is undoubtedly the winner here, as it has the "permaboost" Shiny rate as observed by Silph Road researchers. This rate is thought to be about one in 60 and is reserved for rare spawn Pokémon like Sneasel, Skarmory, and Scyther and raid and/or egg-only species such as Alolan Raichu, Mawile, Timburr, and more. This makes Aerodactyl worthy of a raid pass to be sure.

Tier Five

Incarnate Forme Tornadus – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Incarnate Forme Tornadus will be in raids until Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 8 AM when Incarnate Forme Thundurus takes over. That is quite a short raid rotation for a Pokémon getting its Shiny released for the first time, so this is the major raid to focus on this week. The Legendary raid spot is unrelated to event rotation switches, so this will not be impacted by the upcoming Searching for Legends rotation beginning Tuesday.

Mega Raids

Ampharos – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Blastoise – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Pidgeot – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

No changes here.