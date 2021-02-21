As the Kanto Celebration goes live worldwide in Pokémon GO, here are the Pokémon currently available in raids with tips on which to chase. Let's dive in.

The complete Kanto Celebration Raid Rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Bulbasaur – Shiny available, standard rate

Charmander – Shiny available, standard rate

Dratini – Shiny available, standard rate

Pikachu – Shiny available, standard rate

Magikarp – Shiny available, standard rate

Squirtle – Shiny available, standard rate

Honestly, not much worth your raid pass in Tier One. All of these are going to be available in the wild, so you're better off hunting them that way than in raids.

Tier Three

Graveler

Haunter

Kadabra

Lapras – Shiny available, boosted rate

Machoke

Pinsir – Shiny available, standard rate

Scyther – Shiny available, boosed rate

A major note here. We don't quite know for sure that the evolved forms won't be available Shiny. Currently, we understand Niantic's promise that "every Kanto Pokémon will be released in their Shiny forms" to mean that the stage one versions of these species can be encounters Shiny, and the evolved forms can be obtained via evolution. If it does end up that these evolved forms are released as Shinies, which we do doubt, we will update. Until then, all we can do is observe!

Tier Five

Articuno – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Mewtwo – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Moltres – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Zapdos – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Mewtwo is the one to go after here if you're picking. The three Legendary Birds will feature in a Raid Day on the 28th after this event closes and Niantic really spaces out Mewtwo raid rotations.

Mega Raids

Mega Blastoise – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Charizard X – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Venusaur – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool tomorrow for full, updated Raid Guides for each of the available Mega Raids.