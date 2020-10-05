Complete October 2020 Field Research Tasks In Pokémon GO

Every month in 2020, the Field Research tasks that can be found at PokéStops in Pokémon GO have shifted to the month's theme to match the typing of the Research Breakthrough Pokémon. This month is Ghost-themed due to Halloween, and will also feature, as always with Niantic's October events, Dark-type Pokémon. Here is a breakdown of the new and returning tasks that can be found from spinning these stops, with information about the Pokémon encounters that can be earned through completing these tasks… including some Shiny Pokémon with boosted odds.

Catching Pokémon Tasks

Catch 3 Pokémon with Weather Boost: Drifloon (shiny available, full odds)

Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost: Poliwag (shiny available, full odds), Vulpix

Catch 3 Ghost-type Pokémon: Duskul (shiny available, full odds)

Catch 10 Pokémon: Magikarp (shiny available, full odds)

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon: Dratini (shiny available, full odds)

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Murkrow (shiny available, full odds)

Poké Ball Tasks

Pokémon GO brings no changes to any of these here for this month.

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row: Larvitar (shiny available, full odds)

Make 3 Great Throws: Lileep, Anorith, Gastly (shiny available for all three, full odds)

Make 3 Great Throws in a row: Onix (shiny available, boosted odds)

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row: Spinda #2 (shiny available, boosted odds)

Make 5 Nice Throws: Voltorb (shiny available, full odds)

Pokémon Buddy & Friend Tasks

Give your Buddy 3 Treats: Stunky

Send 3 Gifts to your Friends: Shupppet (shiny available, full odds)

Trade a Pokémon: Misdreavus (shiny available, full odds)

Pokémon GO Raid and PVP Tasks

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Sableye (shiny available, full odds)

Win a Raid: Litwick

Win 5 Raids: Aerodactyl (shiny available, boosted odds)

Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid: Kabuto, Omanyte (shiny available for both, full odds)

Misc. Tasks

This one is major, especially for Pokémon GO players who missed out last year. Yamask returns!

Evolve a Pokémon: Eevee (shiny available, full odds), Haunter

Hatch an Egg: Yamask (shiny available, full odds)

Power Up Pokémon 5 times: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle (shiny available for all three, full odds)

Transfer 3 Pokémon: Alolan Rattata (shiny available, full odds)