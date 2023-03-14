Conan Exiles: Age Of Sorcery – Chapter 3 Launches Today Conan Exiles: Age Of Sorcery has a new update from Funcom today as they have officially launched Chapter 3.

Funcom has launched an all-new update to Conan Exiles: Age Of Sorcery today as Chapter 3 makes its way into the game with new content. This is a massive free update for the game as they have expanded some of the content, as well as added a new paid Battle Pass for those looking to get more out of the game. Some of the new additions include Bazaar shop cosmetics, a new test of your might with the Golem Shaping, the Journey system has been given an overhaul, a new boss encounter has been added to the mix, and more. You can read more details below and see the latest trailer.

"Chapter 3 is undoubtedly one the best times there has ever been for both new and veteran players to dive into or revisit Conan Exiles, thanks to the fully redesigned Journey System. Without sacrificing any of Conan Exiles' openness and freedom, the Journey system allows you to easily find and explore any content in the game by simply selecting the Journey you wish to discover and following the tasks. Explore countless secrets, master every aspect of war, crafting, building, and earn valuable rewards with every Journey completed along the way."

"Today's update brings another brand-new feature: Golem Shaping. Explore the world to collect and assemble your own golem from various parts and materials to create a powerful guardian. Order it to destroy your enemies or, for the first time ever in Conan Exiles, have it autonomously harvest materials for you. In today's update, players will participate in the final epic confrontation that ends the Age of Sorcery. Experience a new boss encounter and face down Kurak, the one responsible for the spread of sorcery in the Exiled Lands. After the Age of Sorcery comes to a close, a new age will follow. With Age of Sorcery, Conan Exiles embarked on a new way to provide both free and paid content, and the next Age will add another three major chapters of free content, accompanied by an array of themed cosmetics in the Battle Passes and Bazaar Shop."