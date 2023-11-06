Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Wo-Chien

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 61: Wo-Chien Illustration

Our spotlight series on Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved movies to the Special Illustration Rare cards with Wo-Chien.

Article Summary Exploring the latest era in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved.

New mechanics and aesthetic changes marked with the introduction of the Paldea region.

Spotlight on the Special Illustration Rare cards, particularly artist takuyoa's masterpiece: Wo-Chien.

Continuing coverage of the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet era and its stunning array of artwork.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Special Illustration Rares.

All four Treasures of Ruin Legendaries get Special Illustration Rare ex cards in this set, beginning with my favorite: Wo-Chien. This gorgeous Special Illustration Rare comes from artist takuyoa. This is among the coolest cards in this set so far due to both Wo-Chien's design as well as the creepy setting, which uses a gorgeous, limited color palette to create a stunning image. Artist takuyoa has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. They may be best known for Ultra Rares released during the Sword & Shield era, including Lumineon V from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Darkrai from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and Mawile from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!