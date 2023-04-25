Star Trek: Resurgence Reveals May Release Date Dramatic Labs announced the official release date for Star Trek: Resurgence, as the game comes out next month for PC and consoles.

Dramatic Labs officially revealed today that they will be releasing Star Trek: Resurgence for both PC and consoles this May. The game has been in development for a while, and from our end, the last big news we saw about it was back at Summer Games Fest Play Days when we played a little bit of the game in a small demo. Today the team confirmed it will officially be released on May 23rd, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, and exclusively on the Epic Games Store for PC. Along with the news came a new set of screenshots from the game, but surprisingly no trailer. You can check out some of the images below.

"Star Trek: Resurgence is a bold, interactive narrative game set shortly after Star Trek: The Next Generation's timeline. A worker uprising threatens the tenuous peace between two alien civilizations, and Starfleet is forced to intervene. Players experience the conflict and larger mystery from two key perspectives. The U.S.S. Resolute's First Officer, Jara Rydek, is part of the diplomatic envoy led by Ambassador Spock that's tasked with finding a resolution – and uncovering the ultimate source of this tense situation. Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz highlights how the mission plays out from the lower decks, caught up in the events in his own unique way. Throughout the gripping story, players can interact with the Star Trek universe like never before, with moments of authentic action and critical decisions that shape the broader narrative in subtle and unexpected ways.