CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset For Xbox

CORSAIR revealed a brand new headset today as they are releasing the HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox consoles. To be specific, this headset works for not just the Xbox One, but also the Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC. Like a lot of their headsets, this one comes with a fully detachable microphone, as well as immersive Dolby Atmos, and the wireless setup provides a direct connection to your console without a wireless adapter. You can read more about it below as you can pre-order it now for $150.

Great sound starts with great audio drivers, which is why the HS75XB Wireless utilizes custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers with the range to hear everything you need on the battlefield. Coupled with Dolby Atmos spatial audio – a first for a CORSAIR headset – you'll feel closer to the action than ever before. To ensure clear communication with your teammates, the HS75 XB Wireless is equipped with a uni-directional microphone, along with on-ear game audio and chat mix controls so you can easily switch focus from hearing the action to hearing your squad, and vice versa.

The HS75 XB Wireless eliminates the need for a typical wireless receiver thanks to Xbox Wireless technology, pairing directly with your Xbox console or Windows 10 PC (requires Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows, sold separately) – as easy to set up as pairing a wireless controller. With up to 20 hours of rechargeable battery life and the freedom of up to 30 feet of wireless range, you can play untethered long into the night. True to its name, the HS75 XB Wireless boasts the comfort and build quality that have made HS Series headsets a celebrated favorite of gamers for years. Its adjustable ear cups are fitted with plush leatherette ear pads and viscoelastic memory foam to softly cushion your ears, while its sturdy frame is reinforced with aluminum to ensure lasting durability.