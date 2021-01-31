CORSAIR Launches MP600 CORE & MP600 PRO M.2 NVMe SSDs

CORSAIR revealed two new SSDs this week as they unveiled the MP600 CORE & MP600 PRO M.2 NVMe for the public to buy. Along with both of those were a couple of different models with MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD, as the M.2 SSD Water Block (2280). All of them providing different options depending on how you have your tower set up. You can read more about them below and check out the different price points for each at the links above as these looks to be some might impressive additions to their line.

The MP600 CORE offers up to 4,950MB/sec sequential read and 3,950MB/sec sequential write speeds, while the MP600 PRO and MP600 PRO Hydro X can achieve a blazing-fast 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds. The MP600 CORE is available now in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. The MP600 PRO is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities immediately with a 4TB model coming soon, while the MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition comes in a 2TB capacity, complete with an integrated CORSAIR Hydro X Series XM2 water block that connects your SSD seamlessly into your custom cooling loop. The XM2 water block is also available for purchase as a standalone product, compatible with many existing M.2 SSDs.

Installing directly onto a motherboard thanks to a M.2 2280 industry-standard NVMe form-factor, MP600 SSDs boast extensive compatibility and exceptional performance. The MP600 CORE utilizes high-density 3D QLC NAND memory to store even more data in the same amount of physical space, while reaching speeds of up to 4,950MB/sec sequential read and 3,950MB/sec sequential write for blazing fast response times. The MP600 PRO is built with high-density 3D TLC NAND to provide an ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value, reaching up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds.

The MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO models are both equipped with a high surface area aluminum heatsink to effectively disperse heat and reduce throttling, maintaining the drive's performance for years while adding a stylish accent to your motherboard. The MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition is the first CORSAIR M.2 SSD to include an integrated Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block, easily fitting into your custom cooling loop for top-of-the-line cooling and performance. The XM2 Water Block is also available separately, installing onto any M.2 SSD with a 2280 form-factor and integrating into your loop to reap the benefits of lower temperatures and virtually eliminating performance throttling.