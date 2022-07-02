CORSAIR Launches New Line Of TC200 Gaming Chairs

CORSAIR revealed a brand new line of gaming chairs that they have launched today with the TC200 series in Leatherette and Fabric. Both designs are set to be an improvement over the previous models the company has come up with, each of them offering racing-inspired design features and a wide seat surface. As well as an extended height range designed to help those who are taller, wider, or more relaxed while sitting and gaming be more comfortable. Both versions come with either a black or white color option for you to choose from. We have more info about both designs below as they are both going for $400 no matter which color you choose.

The CORSAIR TC200 Fabric and TC200 Leatherette deliver long-lasting support and comfort when playing, working, or relaxing. The TC200 Fabric is covered in a comfortable cloth exterior for a soft and more breathable surface, while the TC200 Leatherette boasts a luxurious all-leatherette exterior for a clean, stylish aesthetic. Both chairs sport perforated sections that ensure minimal heat retention so you can stay cool even as the competition heats up. Built-in foam lumbar support and a plush detachable memory foam neck pillow support a healthy posture, so you can enjoy hours of gameplay strain-free. Both the TC200 Fabric and TC200 Leatherette include premium elements that make them premier seats for nearly any player. A powerful steel-construction class 4 gas lift lowers or raises the seat with an extensive 120mm range, while highly adjustable 4D armrests can move up or down, left or right, forward or backward, and angle inward and outward to help you pinpoint the perfect sitting position. When it's time to relax, take advantage of a full 90-180° reclining seat back, supported by a sturdy powder-coated steel wheel base and premium 75mm dual-wheel casters that glide easily on most surfaces.