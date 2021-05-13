CORSAIR Launches Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Gaming Headset

CORSAIR has introduced a brand new gaming headset today as they've officially launched the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT. Marking a new addition into their flagship model of headsets, this one uses hyper-fast Slipstream Wireless and Bluetooth for simultaneous dual-wireless connections. Along with high-fidelity USB and universal 3.5mm wired connection options for whatever you may need them for. This design was made to help amplify sound quality, comfort, and versatility from previous designs to give you an all-in-one package, with the addition of Dolby Atmos three-dimensional spatial audio. You can read more of them below as they are now up for sale for $270.

The Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT produces incredibly rich, authentic sound thanks to a hand-matched pair of high-density 50mm neodymium audio drivers, meticulously tuned within +/-1db of tolerance for exceptional performance. With twice the frequency range of typical gaming headsets at 20Hz – 40,000Hz, and the addition of Dolby Atmos three-dimensional spatial audio to place the sounds of the game all around you, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT offers an immersive experience that lets you react faster and more precisely to in-game audio cues, so you can stay a beat ahead of the competition.

Now with four different connection options, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT delivers uncompromising sound quality from virtually any source, including PC, Mac, PS5/PS4 (wired or wireless), Xbox Series X and Series S (wired connection only), Switch, mobile, and more. Connecting with 24bit/48KHz Slipstream Wireless technology for a blisteringly fast, unwavering 60ft signal, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT also adds Bluetooth with the Qualcomm aptX HD codec for simultaneous dual-wireless connections. A USB wired connection delivers high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz audio, while a universal 3.5mm connector ensures compatibility with a multitude of devices, built with an inline controller that conveniently controls volume and mute. With so many ways to connect, you can switch from PC to console, wired to wireless, 3.5mm to Bluetooth and back, all with just a single amazing headset.

When the game is on the line, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT has the high-bandwidth mic to ensure your voice is heard. This detachable, omni-directional broadcast-grade microphone provides a wide dynamic frequency range up to 10,000Hz to pick up sound in amazing detail, so friends and teammates hear you loud and clear.