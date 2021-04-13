CORSAIR Reveals K70 RGB TKL Gaming Keyboard & SABRE PRO Mice

CORSAIR recently showed off a couple of new products as we're getting a brand new gaming keyboard and a pair of gaming mice. Starting with the keyboard, they have featured a brand new model in the K70 RGB TKL, designed specifically for esports pros as they have adjusted the keys and lighting and slimmed it down by removing the keypad. Meanwhile, there are two different versions of the latest SABRE PRO, as there is a regular model and an RGB model, depending on how fancy you really want to get with your design. You can read about both below as they're currently on sale with the keyboard going for $140 and the mouse going for $60.

The K70 RGB TKL is built from the ground up for competitive players, powered by CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology to enable an incredible 8,000Hz hyper-polling, so that your keystrokes are delivered to the PC up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards. Whether you're honing your skills in practice or playing for the championship, AXON ensures that all your inputs are transmitted as fast as possible. CORSAIR iCUE software enables full customization of your keyboard, from per-key RGB backlighting to flaunt your team's colors, to powerful custom macros, key remaps, and more. When taken to tournaments that often carry strict guidelines, the K70 RGB TKL's one-of-a-kind tournament switch locks the backlighting to a static color and disables macros for instant guaranteed tournament compliance. Every facet of the K70 RGB TKL is crafted to help players perform their best. Available with a selection of 100% CHERRY MX Red, Silent Red, or SPEED Silver mechanical keyswitches, each key is topped with durable, wear-resistant PBT double-shot keycaps. Full N-key rollover with 100% anti-ghosting ensures every keypress registers exactly as intended, and a dedicated Windows Key Lock mode guarantees you'll never interrupt your game.

Designed with the feedback of leading esports pros from teams such as Team Secret, Vitality, and Envy, the new CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO strip the gaming mouse back to its purest form, and then add the latest in cutting-edge high-frequency performance to ensure every click counts. Weighing just 74g and 69g respectively, the SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO have been optimized for lightweight performance, with a flexible paracord cable and an ergonomic shape that's ideal for both claw and palm grips. The first CORSAIR mice to feature CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing, SABRE RGB PRO and SABRE PRO transmit your clicks and movements up to 8x faster with 8,000Hz hyper-polling, so every action is delivered as fast as possible when the game is on the line. CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons – pre-tensioned for zero gap between the primary mouse buttons and their durable OMRON switches – ensure every left and right-click registers with crisp instant clicks and a difference your fingers will immediately feel.